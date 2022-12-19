CANANDAIGUA — Saying there is a “homeless problem in Ontario County,” a local resident has asked the Board of Supervisors to address the issue.
Jacob Welsh, a human services employee at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, addressed the board during the public comment portion of its Dec. 8 meeting. Welsh said there are more than 200 known homeless cases in the county.
“We get calls all the time at the VA from homeless people. These are people who have either lost their home or are about to,” he said, adding that the economy and inflation have exacerbated the issue. “There is also a lack of low-income housing in the county.”
Welsh said he has talked to Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan and state officials on the subject. He asked the county board to consider building a homeless shelter.
“I know a homeless shelter in the county would be a big project and funding is tough,” he said. “I don’t know all the questions or answers, but it’s something that should be looked into.”
Board Chairman Jack Marren told Welsh the county is in the midst of a comprehensive housing study that includes the homeless issue. He added that Eileen Tiberio, the county’s commissioner of social services, is well aware of homelessness in the county.
“We know there is a dire need for additional housing in the county. I’m sure this topic will come up again,” Marren said. “We would like to do more, but you have to understand that 92% of our budget is mandated spending by the state.”
In other board matters:
• LANDFILL — Joy Martin, who lives on County Road 20 near the county landfill in Seneca, urged the board to stick to the projected 2028 closing date for the landfill. She has lived near the site for 22 years — just before Casella Waste Systems was hired by the county to run the landfill — and has seen it grow significantly since then.
“Things changed dramatically when Casella took over,” she said. “We can’t sit on our front porch anymore because of the odor, truck traffic ... and landfill debris litters our yard daily. We have to close our windows all the time.
“There was no problem with the odor at first — now it’s horrific. It’s a little better now, but not much.”
Martin was one of the more vocal opponents when the board approved expanding the landfill by 43 acres in 2014, with that expansion taking place in the landfill’s original “footprint.”
“I remember saying then, ‘Shame on you all. It’s all about the money,’ “ she said. “I was escorted out.”
Martin also claimed the value of her home has dropped by about $50,000 over the years.
“We did get a small settlement from a lawsuit, but it’s not worth all the problems,” she said.
• TAXES — The board heard from county Treasurer Gary Baxter, who said 295 parcels of land in the county were on a list for delinquent taxes at one point. He said that is significantly lower than previous years.
Baxter added that 75 landowners have paid their taxes since then, and he hopes town officials can urge more landowners to pay their tax bills before foreclosure proceedings next year.
He noted that the cities of Geneva and Canandaigua address their own delinquency issues.
“We have been very aggressive on this issue every year, with help from town supervisors and other officials,” he said. “We can get this number down by reaching out to property owners. Last year we only had to foreclose on 12 properties.”
• APPOINTMENTS — The board appointed former state Assembylman Brian Kolb of Victor and Amanda McDonald of Geneva to the county Industrial Development Agency.