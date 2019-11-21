CANANDAIGUA — A tradition for more than two decades will resume Friday and Saturday, when the holiday gift shop opens at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
All patients enrolled at the center can choose from more than a thousand donated gifts. For the past 20-plus years, the American Legion has partnered with the VA’s Voluntary Service office to provide the gift shop.
Legion members will set up a selection of donated gifts for veterans to choose for family members. The Legion Auxiliary will wrap and ship the gifts, free of charge, before Dec. 25.
The gifts include clothes, toys, tools, perfume, jewelry, and more. The gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Building 5 auditorium at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Avenue.
Parking is available in front of Building 7.