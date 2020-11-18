CANANDAIGUA — The annual Great American Smokeout is Thursday, and the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are encouraging veterans to take the first step toward quitting smoking.
“VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System transitioned to a smoke-free campus in 2019. This transition to a smoke-free and healthier environment for our patients and staff has been very successful,” Bruce Tucker, director of the system, said in a press release. “We continue to provide veterans and employees support and resources if they want to quit smoking and live a healthier lifestyle.”
The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System includes the Canandaigua and Bath VA medical centers. Officials at those centers said cessation counseling can significantly improve one’s chances of quitting, and a combination of counseling and medication is even more effective.
Tucker said VA Finger Lakes smoking cessation coaching programs are one of the most effective resources for veterans who want to permanently stop smoking. VA providers help veterans see the role tobacco plays in their daily routine, including the activities or situations that trigger someone to use tobacco products.
Those triggers can include talking on the phone, drinking coffee or alcohol, or feeling bored or stressed. Providers work with veterans to develop strategies for coping with those triggers and to tailor plans for quitting that will fit into each veteran’s everyday life.
In addition to counseling, VA provides other services designed to help veterans stop smoking including prescription medication, nicotine-replacement products like gum and patches, and resources such as Quit VET and SmokefreeVET.
For more information about tobacco cessation, veterans can contact Vic Bridges at the Canandaigua VA at (585) 393-7356, or see mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco.