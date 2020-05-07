CANANDAIGUA — To help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, veterans are being asked to use VA’s online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions.
With May designated as National Mental Health Awareness Month, officials at the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (Canandaigua and Bath VAs) said they are committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping veterans safe from exposure to the novel coronavirus.
“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” said Bruce Tucker, director of the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”
VA offers veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:
• Telephone or Video Appointments. Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments — and may receive care at home — using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets.
To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by going to myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
• Veterans Crisis Line. If you are a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, call 1-800-273-8255 (press 1), text 838255, or chat veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat. A qualified VA responder is available 24/7.
• Military Sexual Trauma (MST) survivors can see mentalhealth.va.gov/MST/index.asp for information and resources.
• Prescription Refills and Safety. Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns.
Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.
• Mental Health Information and Resources. VA provides information on ways for veterans and their families to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.
• Text Message Reminders. Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care.
Veterans may enroll in the app at mobile.va.gov/annie.
• Mental Health Month. This May, VA is observing Mental Health Month by emphasizing that “Now Is the Time.” Even during the coronavirus outbreak, veterans can still prioritize their mental health.
Veterans and their families can visit MakeTheConnection.net/MHM to learn more about mental health resources and hear stories of recovery from other veterans.
For more information on ways for veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak, see mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus.