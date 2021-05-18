CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua VA Medical Center will be honored on a national level later this month.
Former Newark resident Gabe Cinquegrana, who now lives in Canandaigua, has been chosen as the National Male Volunteer of the Year. He will be recognized at an annual national conference on May 28.
The Naples Activity Center, a ministry of the Naples Council of Churches, will get the National American Spirit Senior Award.
“We are so proud to have one of our beloved volunteers and civic organizations recognized nationally for their outstanding volunteer contributions to veterans in the greater Rochester area,” said Bruce Tucker, director of the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.
Cinquegrana has volunteered for more than 9,000 hours at the Canandaigua VA over nearly 10 years. He has assisted in the hospice, chaplain, and homeless programs, in recreation therapy, and plays guitar to entertain veterans — both in-person and virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A member of Sons of American Legion Squadron 457 in Phelps, Cinquegrana has been a national representative to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for volunteer services. He previously earned the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteer service.
While he never served in the military, Cinquegrana’s father — Michael Gabriel Cinquegrana — was a Navy cook on the USS Brookings during World War II. His older brother, Anthony, served in the Navy during the pre-Vietnam era.
“I do all this work in the name of my father and brother,” Cinquegrana said. “They are gone and can’t serve anymore, so I am serving in their place.”
The Naples Activity Center, during its 30-plus years of service to veterans, has seen nearly 50 volunteers give more than 41,000 volunteer hours. It provides meals, activities, entertainment, and companionship to a weekly busload of veterans from the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
VA officials said veterans look forward to the scenic and therapeutic drive from Canandaigua to Naples, and the welcoming group of volunteers.
“These big-hearted volunteers are dedicated to making sure we had a pleasant day,” said Bob Barnes, an 87-year-old Korean War veteran. “Often, I would ask how I could thank them. Always the same reply — ‘This is our way to thank you veterans for what you have done for our country.’ God bless these wonderful people.”