HOPEWELL — More than 500 first-dose vaccines for COVID-19 will be given Tuesday at an Ontario County drive-thru clinic, which is free and open to the public (ages 18 and over).
The clinic will be from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the county highway garage, 2930 County Road 48. Registration is required through the state Department of Health website at on.ny.gov/3e9avgv.
According to the state health department, about 31% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
“We encourage anyone 18 and over who has not been vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity to receive a first dose COVID-19 shot,” county Administrator Chris DeBolt said. “We urge everyone to do their part to keep Ontario County safe and healthy by getting vaccinated.”