WATERLOO — The Seneca County Courthouse took center stage in the growing battle against new state legislation that bans religious exemptions that allowed unvaccinated children to attend school.
In state Supreme Court in Seneca County Tuesday, an attorney for Jonas Stoltzfus, an Amish father from Seneca County, argued that childhood vaccines run counter to his family’s religious beliefs.
Representatives from the state Attorney General’s office argued that the removal of the exemption was reasonable, considering the threat to public health from diseases such as measles.
Attorneys James Mermigis and Kevin Barry have asked state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle to issue a preliminary injunction to temporarily halt the law as part of a larger legal effort to challenge the legislation, passed by the state Legislature in June.
The event drew a throng of supporters of the Stoltzfus family from not only the Seneca County Amish community, but also supporters of religious freedom from across central and western New York. A mother who lives in Syracuse but asked not have her name used because she works for a hospital, said she and others were on hand to support the action by Stoltzfus. She said she was forced to take her unvaccinated children out of public schools this year and put them into home-schooling because of the loss of the exemption.
Mermigis, whose law firm is based on Long Island, argued a recent similar case in Steuben County. There, Jocelyn Sullivan-Knapp had previously obtained a religious exemption for her two children to attend school without having to get vaccinated.
His request for a preliminary injunction against the law was rejected by Acting Supreme Court Justice Robert Wiggins, according to the New York Law Journal.
The Seneca County case is centered on unvaccinated children attending Cranberry Marsh School, a private Amish-run school in Romulus where Stoltzfus‘ three children attend. The father said they are not allowed to attend the school now without the required vaccinations.
Mermigis claimed the state is taking action to close the school.
The lawsuit filed in Seneca County contends the state law violates protected religious rights under the state Constitution.
“I don’t think that the state has the right to take away religious beliefs,” said Mermigis.
In the courtroom, Mermigis said the Amish “support the separation of church and state.”
He called the state legislation a “repugnant law” that violates religious freedoms.
The loss of the religious exemption, said Mermigis, has forced parents to “give up their religious beliefs or home-school.”
He said the law left more than 26,000 students who had the exemptions to either receive their shots or be home-schooled.
Unlike a California law that forbade religious exemptions, the attorney said New York’s law went into effect immediately, requiring over 70 vaccinations.
Additionally, Mermigis claimed that “most vaccines” were developed with help from aborted fetuses and that fetal cells remain.
According to the New York Law Journal, Judge Wiggins’ decision to reject the preliminary injunction in Steuben County “relied heavily” on a 1904 Court of Appeals decision that the state Legislature had the power to require that children be vaccinated.
Doyle referenced that decision, but Mermigis argued that the 1904 decision was related only to public schools and that there was only one vaccination available back then.
Further, he argued, there is no proof that unvaccinated children are a threat to public health.
“It’s hard to imagine there is going to be a plague” because of a relatively small number of unvaccinated children, said Mermigis.
However, attorney Heather McKay, representing the state Attorney General’s Office in Rochester, argued that the state legislation was reasonable in light of the threat to public health.
McKay said the legislation to end the exemptions was “for the health and safety of the public. … The state’s interest here was absolutely compelling.”
With respect to the argument by Mermigis that there won’t be another “plague,” Mckay argued that you “don’t need a catastrophe. There are times when personal religious beliefs need to yield to health and safety.”
Doyle said he will render a decision on the preliminary injunction on the question soon.