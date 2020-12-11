While more than 11,000 doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine have been targeted for the “Finger Lakes” area, possibly by this weekend, where exactly they will go is a well-kept secret.
“The best I can say is ‘to be determined,’” said Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of Rochester Regional Health’s eastern region, which includes Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. “There is a lot of information out there right now, but we have to be ready for delivery today, tomorrow, next week, or several weeks from now.”
In a press release, Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined the state’s vaccination plan as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was expected to approve Pfizer’s vaccine Thursday. New York could receive its first allocation of 170,000 vaccines by this weekend, with more expected in the coming weeks.
“Distributing the vaccine is a massive undertaking,” Cuomo said. “I can’t think of a government operation that has been commenced that is more difficult and intricate than what governments will be asked to do here.”
Of the state’s expected 170,000 initial vaccines, 72,000 are expected to go to New York City. Since the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-70 Celsius), the state has identified 90 cold-storage sites to receive and store the vaccines.
However, the state Department of Health is requiring health care organizations to not reveal details about when vaccine shipments arrive, where they are being distributed, or in what quantity.
The Finger Lakes allocation was listed as 11,150. However, the state identifies the Finger Lakes region as Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.
Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, said the agency has been told UR Medicine — which includes Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester — is one of 10 “hospital hubs” in the state that will get the first Pfizer vaccines.
She added that FL Health, which includes Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, is not expected to get vaccines until two to four weeks from now. That will be after another company, Moderna, is expected to get FDA approval for its vaccine on Dec. 17.
The Moderna vaccine needs to be frozen, too, but only at minus-4 Fahrenheit (minus-20 Celsius) — more like a household freezer.
“Based on the expectation of the Moderna vaccine, we will not have need for that type (ultra-cold) freezer at Finger Lakes Health,” Turbide said, adding that the Moderna vaccine is expected to be delivered in larger quantity than the Pfizer vaccine.
UR Medicine Thompson Health recently installed an ultra-cold freezer at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and is prepared for vaccine delivery. That will be determined by the state Department of Health.
“At a time when COVID cases are climbing at an alarming rate throughout our region and our dedicated hospital staff members are caring for more COVID patients than ever, Thompson Health is excited to be a part of helping our local communities begin to work their way toward a return to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy,” Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health, said in a press release.
Thompson also has a tiered plan in place for vaccinating its employees, based on their risk of workplace exposure to the virus. Stapleton added that the health system is prepared for the COVID patients it will treat in the coming months, and has surge plans and an ample supply of personal protected equipment.
“As we await the time when the vaccine is widely available, we are imploring everyone to please continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” he said. “We have a light at the end of the tunnel and we want to be able to reach it and celebrate together.”
Finger Lakes Health officials have previously said surge plans have been in place for hospital capacity since the start of the pandemic. Riccio said that is also the case for Rochester Regional Health, which has equipment at Newark-Wayne and Clifton hospitals capable of ultra-cold storage of Pfizer vaccines and also the Moderna vaccine.
“We have been working for several weeks now to ensure we have appropriate storage capacity at Newark-Wayne and Clifton. We already have some freezers,” Riccio said. “It’s not so much how many freezers or ultra-cold units, but how much storage space we have. We have worked with the DOH on storage and safely distributing the vaccine.”
The first vaccines will go to nursing home residents, nursing home staff and “high risk” hospital workers — front-line staff most likely to come into contact with a COVID-positive patient.
That will be followed by other long-term and congregate care (group homes) staff and residents, then emergency medical services (ambulance) workers and other health care workers. Those deemed essential workers and the general population, starting with those at highest risk, will be vaccinated after that.
For the average “healthy” American, vaccines are expected to be given from April through the middle of 2021.
“We will not reach that ‘herd immunity’ until we have vaccinations for the general public,” Riccio said. “From that standpoint, we first need to take care of individuals coming through our doors and without our health care providers getting sick.”