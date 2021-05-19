HOPEWELL — If you need another reason to consider getting your COVID-19 vaccine, CMAC is providing it.
Officials at the performing arts center said Tuesday they will be requiring all attendees to have proof of vaccination for the upcoming concert series, which kicks off July 3 with a concert by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. Masks will not be required, and there will be no socially distancing between seats, meaning capacity crowds will be allowed. CMAC can hold 15,000.
“After thoughtful consideration of our operations team, our artists and our patrons, CMAC wants to ensure all feel safe when enjoying our venue,” said Ginny Clark, president of Friends of CMAC. “We are proud of our history and tradition in providing a safe community venue.”
On its website, CMAC said it considered vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, but ultimately decided against that idea.
“Our CMAC management team discussed and researched this topic at great length,” the web message said. “We don’t feel we can guarantee the safety of all patrons, team members, artists and volunteers if we do not require proof of vaccination.”
Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer praised CMAC’s move.
“As a large venue I applaud their commitment towards providing a safe return to concert attendance,” she said. “Patrons will be able to enjoy entertainment without the worry as to whether they are at risk of exposure to COVID.”
After announcing earlier this month that there would indeed be a season this year, albeit a later start than normal, the venue announced early additions to the 2021 season, which had just two shows — country superstars Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett, both in August.
On Tuesday, CMAC announced that the RPO will open the season July 3 with a patriotic-themed show fitting of the July 4 holiday weekend.
It also announced that Georgia-based rockers Blackberry Smoke will bring its Spirit Of The South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll to CMAC on July 31, with The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, Jaimoe.
In between, CMAC will host the Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert honoring first responders, featuring local artists Shades Of Grey, Alyssa Trahan and Brass Taxi.
All concert proceeds go to the Thompson Health Foundation and Canandaigua Emergency Squad, and CMAC said the first drink is free. Tickets are $20, with first responders admitted free with proper proof of their status.
Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday, May 21.
Additionally, CMAC is not just requiring vaccines for admission — they’re encouraging them. They are teaming up with Thompson Health to give one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on the CMAC stage on June 10. Those who get vaccinated will get two tickets to the Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert.
What you’ll need to attend a CMAC show
In accordance with New York State and Ontario County guidelines, proof of vaccination can be verified by providing a COVID-19 vaccination record card or by using the New York State Excelsior Pass, said CMAC. To download the Excelsior Pass, go to covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/excelsior-pass.
A photo ID will also be required for admission.
CMAC acknowledged that the vaccine requirement may exclude people unable to get the vaccine for health reasons. The vaccine is currently not available for those under 12.
“We apologize for our inability to accommodate you this 2021 season and look forward to seeing you in 2022,” it said, adding that full refunds are available for those who have purchased tickets and cannot, or are not, getting the vaccine.