GENEVA — Members of the new Geneva Policing Reform and Reinvention Collective were updated Tuesday by one of their own.
Geneva Police Dept. Lt. Matt Valenti, one of 15 members of the collective, spoke about several key police policies.
He began by telling the group that the department’s mission statement calls for “effective and responsible law enforcement services to all in a fair and equitable manner.” The 18-year veteran of the department also explained the steps the department had to go through to attain state Division of Criminal Justice Services accreditation in 2006, with renewals in 2010 and 2015. He said the GPD is going through another reaccreditation process now for 2020.
Valenti said the department is guided by 85 general orders in nine categories. He reviewed details of policies or “general orders” on equitable, unbiased policing that prohibits bias-based profiling of citizens on the basis of race, gender and other defined categories.
He also went over the general order on use of force guidelines, governing both physical and deadly use of force.
“This policy prohibits pressure on the neck, throat, windpipe, nose or mouth that obstructs breathing and blood flow,” Valenti said, citing a written policy shown to collective members at the virtual YouTube meeting. “Use of force reports are required if force is used and must be filed in a reasonable time. The policy also states officers have a duty to intervene if they see another officer use excessive force.”
He said force can be used in self-defense or in defense of another person, and he outlined when deadly force can be used, noting that a verbal warning must be issued, but the policy does not allow officers to fire warning shots.
Another policy reviewed was on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team — or CIT — consisting of specially trained officers called in to deal with situations involving possible suicide, irrational behavior or emotional distress that could result in harm to the individual or others. Valenti said the key to such CIT response is “understanding and compassion.”
He concluded by reviewing the GPD’s policies on crime prevention and police-community relations.
Collective facilitator Sim Covington asked members to think about questions they may have about Valenti’s presentation and be prepared to ask them at the next meeting, which is Oct. 27.
“I’ve got about 15 questions of my own,” Covington added.
He opened the meeting up to questions and member Leanne Lapp, Ontario County public defender, asked for more details on GPD response to mental health situations. Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts asked about the use of deadly force policies, specifically who investigates such incidents for the department. Valenti said it would not be an internal probe, but one done by either the Sheriff’s Office or State Police. Richard Thomas asked about police training to deal with mental health situations. Other questions were asked by Carrie Bleakley, Allauna Overstreet-Gibson and Theresa Johnson.
Collective coordinator Erica Collins of the city manager’s office asked members to email questions and to look at Valenti’s presentation on the city website in preparation for next week’s session.