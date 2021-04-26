GENEVA — After 11 years, Anthony Valentino has retired from the Board of Commissioners of the Geneva Housing Authority, effective April 4.
The Bennett Street resident, the father of Mayor Steve Valentino and a former City Council member, was appointed to the seven-member board Dec. 11, 2009. He has served as board vice-chairman in recent years.
The board honored Valentino for his service with a resolution at its April 20 meeting.
The board named retired Finger Lakes Times publisher Phil Beckley to succeed Valentino as vice-chairman. Beckley has served since May 20, 2010.
City Council has begun a search for someone to take Valentino's seat on the board. That term ends May 20, 2022.
Council appoints five members and housing authority tenants elect two tenants for the other two seats.