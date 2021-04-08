SENECA FALLS — Recurring vandalism on the Ludovico Sculpture Trail was discussed at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting.
Allison Stokes of Rochester, a former town resident, showed photographs of the damage to both sculptures and trees along the trail, which is on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, from the Bridge Street Bridge heading west. There has been damage to the concrete abutments for the town-owned bridge too.
The trail is owned by the Friends of the Ludovico Sculpture Trail and contains statues, most of which honor local people.
Stokes cited efforts of local Girl Scout Troop 40421 and co-leaders Katie Stanzak and Laura Huff, along with Liz Rossetti, vice president of the Ludovico Sculpture Trial and daughter of trail founder Wilhelmina Pusmucans.
She presented the board with a timetable of the discovery of vandalism, along with photographs, beginning March 17 and continuing to the day of the meeting. She noted efforts to inform the Town Board about the vandalism. It recounts efforts by the Girl Scouts to repair and restore the damage in recent months, only to see it damaged again within a few days.
Interaction with the town Police Department was included in the report, also.
There was discussion of security cameras and increased police patrols, but no formal action was taken.
In an item not on the tentative agenda, board member Steve Churchill brought up a motion to have a moratorium on solar farm and other energy projects in the town. Concerns raised in discussion were loss of green space, saturation, and a lack of communication about the proposed projects.
The moratorium passed 3-2 with Churchill, David DeLelys and Dawn Dyson voting in favor and Doug Avery and Supervisor Mike Ferrara voting no.
In other action, the board’s special committee working on terms of a new town operating permit for Seneca Meadows Landfill agreed to meet next week to determine the next step after SMI rejected its initial requests for odor control.
They voted 5-0 to name Mary “Missy” Jones as interim parks and recreation director, pending a Civil Service test. She succeeds Jim Spina, who resigned to take a new job in North Carolina.
The board also approved a contract with Barton & Loguidice Engineers of Syracuse for engineering services to the town in 2021.
The board heard former Supervisor Greg Lazzaro speak in favor of referendums to abolish or cut back the size of the town Police Department and to take advantage of the state’s new cannabis laws.