NEWARK — The recent attack of a young man with autism in the parking lot of a Newark hotel has brought unwanted media attention to the village.
But it is not the only incident causing concern.
Not far from where the 16-year-old was attacked, a mural celebrating Newark’s history as the “Rose Capital of America” was vandalized for the third time with profane messages.
The mural, which sits along the canal path under the Main Street (Route 88) bridge, was completed in 2018 by Mural Mania and students at Newark High School. Just about a year later, vandals damaged the work. And in 2020, vandals hit the mural again, albeit with minor damage, said DeCracker.
Newark Police Officer-in-Charge Jim Thomson said the agency is investigating the vandalism, but had no suspects as of Wednesday morning.
While Newark deals with the brutal attack of the young man — with residents and others attending the Village Board’s meeting Tuesday evening to address safety concerns — some bright spots have emerged in the wake of the incidents.
For the young man recovering from his injuries, nearly $3,000 has been raised in online fundraising to replace the sneakers and cell phone his attackers took after assaulting him.
And under the bridge, community members have worked more than a week to fix the damage vandals did to the mural.
“I can’t even count the number of people who showed up to help,” said Corey Reynolds, a member of Mural Mania.
Work parties began arriving after learning of the damage that apparently happened Sunday, May 8, said Christine Shove, who oversaw the repairs after learning of the vandalism through DeCracker.
Most of the restoration is done, she said, but some touch-up work remains.
Shove noted that some of the people who helped create the mural were among those making repairs.
The work to remove the graffiti was painstaking, she said.
Shove noted that Reynolds did some experimenting with cleaning chemicals and discovered lighter fluid was effective in removing the paint while not damaging the art.
“We did a lot of scrubbing,” she said, adding that they hope to put on a varnish to protect against future damage.
However, the best way to deter future defacement is up for debate.
DeCracker and Mural Mania would like to see cameras and lighting to discourage would-be vandals, but have yet to convince the village that it would be effective in preventing further incidents.
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said the village has “looked at this from a number of angles,” and added that “there’s other places when things occurred and you wish you had a camera.”
Cost is one issue, Taylor explained. He said a camera-surveillance service is $75 a month, and that doesn’t include the purchase of cameras.
He is also skeptical they will help.
“There’s a false sense of security that cameras will stop all those problems,” he said, explaining that lots of people do illegal things knowing there is security camera surveillance.
Sealants to protect against future vandalism are something Taylor supports, and he emphasized that the village is not an adversary in the mural-security debate. He is proud of what Newark students, staff and Mural Mania members accomplished.
“So many people have been involved in that mural,” he said.
While the community has come together to repair the mural, the graffiti incidents are unsettling nonetheless, said DeCracker.
“It’s a reflection of society in general,” he said.