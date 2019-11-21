GENEVA — Vandals appear to have caused at least $30,000 in damage Wednesday night or early Thursday morning at the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center.
Kelly Mahoney, president of the center's board of directors, said an employee who got to the center off Elizabeth Blackwell Drive about 5:30 a.m. saw the damage and immediately called police. Mahoney said in talking with police, it may be one of several acts of vandalism in the area.
Police were still on the scene late Thursday morning, including Chief Mike Passalacqua; Passalacqua is on the center's board of directors too. Passalacqua was not available for comment at that time.
Mahoney said police are reviewing surveillance footage from cameras at the childcare center. She said the suspects are two males whom police could not identify from the footage.
The center was closed Thursday. Mahoney said she would be meeting with employees and board members in an effort to get a commercial cleaner to come in, and find someone to fix a severed gas line. She said a decision would be made later on whether the center would be open on Friday.