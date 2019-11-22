GENEVA — As of Thursday night, police had not made any arrests in the vandalism of a local daycare center.
Kelly Mahoney, president of the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center board of directors and a Finger Lakes Times employee, said a worker who arrived about 5:30 a.m. Thursday saw the damage and called police. There was a large police presence at the center most of Thursday morning, including Chief Mike Passalacqua; Mahoney said Passalacqua is on the board of directors.
Passalacqua was not available for comment in the morning. Neither he nor Lt. Matt Valenti, who oversees the Geneva Police Department’s detective unit, returned phone calls or emails from the Times Thursday afternoon seeking more details on the case.
Valenti did send out a brief news release, which said a rear door was damaged to gain entry. Mahoney said the vandals broke a small window in a door to the kitchen to gain access.
Police estimate that the person or persons responsible caused thousands of dollars in damage, although it is not known if they took anything. Mahoney estimated the damage at $50,000 or more. She said the vandals went into every room at the center and damaged many of them. Among the destruction: a gas line was cut; a toilet and sink were torn off the wall; paint and glue were dumped on floors.
Mahoney showed a Times reporter video of two males damaging the interior of the building, saying the damage took place over a two-hour period from about 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. She said police know who the suspects are, and added that it might have been one of several acts of vandalism in the area Wednesday night. The Times could not confirm either claim by press time Thursday.
The center was closed Thursday, and Mahoney said it will remain closed today so repairs can be made, and it can be cleaned. She expects it to be reopened Monday.
“There is no rhyme or reason for what (the vandals) did,” Mahoney said. “When you consider two days of lost revenue ... we are talking about more than $50,000 in damages.”
The center cares for about 80 children. Forty are school-aged, while the other 40 are there all day.
In the news release, police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Steve Vine at (315) 828-6784 or smv@geneva.ny.us.
People also can email tips@geneva.ny.us. All information can remain confidential.