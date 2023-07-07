VARICK — Oak Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Seneca County, and that history will be recognized at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Oak Hill Cemetery Association, which was organized in 1866, is inviting the public to attend the unveiling of an historic marker provided and funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Historic Marker Grant Program in Syracuse. The event will happen at the entrance to the cemetery, next to the Varick United Methodist Church on Kings Corners Road.
Seneca County Historian Walt Gable and Bill Yale, director of the New York State Veterans Cemetery-Finger Lakes, will be the keynote speakers.
Those attending will receive a brochure that will include the history of Oak Hill Cemetery, a list of veterans buried there, and other historical facts. People can walk through the cemetery, also; rides will be provided for those who find walking difficult.
The event will be conducted rain or shine. Light refreshments will be available afterward.
For more information, email to oakhillcemeteryvarick@gmail.com or visit oakhillcemeteryvarick.org.