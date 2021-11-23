VARICK — This Seneca County town has signed a new contract for ambulance services with North Seneca Ambulance of Waterloo, replacing South Seneca Ambulance of Ovid.
Supervisor Bob Hayssen said the switch will reduce the town’s cost for ambulance service from $86,000 to $35,000. The northern part of Varick is closer to NSA’s operations in Waterloo, but the south end of the town may be a little closer to Ovid.
“South Seneca hasn’t been covering the whole town,” Hayssen said. “When someone calls 911 from our town, they may get North Seneca as the closest available provider.
“We need to cut costs when we can,” Hayssen added.
He said the town has not had a signed contract with SSA since 2020.
“We’ve been paying them on a month-to-month basis,” Hayssen said.
Hayssen noted the town of Covert also ended its contract with South Seneca a few years ago, choosing to contract with the Trumansburg Ambulance Co. instead.
South Seneca Ambulance serves Lodi, Romulus, and Ovid. North Seneca Ambulance’s service area is the towns of Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Fayette, Tyre, and Junius.
On Nov. 2, South Seneca Ambulance officers wrote to Hayssen, the Varick Town Board and the Varick community about the situation.
“It highlights several significant concerns South Seneca Ambulance has with how it is being treated by the town of Varick leadership, a possible breach of the current ambulance contract, issues with the contracted ambulance response area and equitable collection of the ambulance contract tax,” South Seneca Ambulance president Tina Epp said.
The four-page letter, signed by Epp, business manager Nathan Miller, and Director of Operations Zachery Gibeau, notes a 2017 study reveals that the average response time for an ambulance in a rural setting is more than 14 minutes. They note South Seneca Ambulance’s average response time to an emergency call in Varick in 2020 was 11 minutes, 49 seconds.
In a Nov. 6 email, Miller said South Seneca Ambulance officers attended the Nov. 3 Varick Town Board meeting.
‘’When we had the floor and were discussing our letter and our concerns, representatives from North Seneca Ambulance arrived,” Miller relayed. “All conversation about our concerns were halted, and the board immediately took the (North Seneca Ambulance) group into another room and declared an executive session,” Miller said. “Quite a while later, the board reappeared, with the (North Seneca Ambulance) group leaving through a different exit.
“We were told that the board signed a contract with (North Seneca Ambulance) for $35,000 a year and the tax would now be taken from the entire town. The board then went on with their meeting. We stayed until they adjourned and then left. Needless to say, we were quite disappointed with how we were treated and the outcome. It was quite apparent that the decision to sign an agreement with (North Seneca Ambulance) to provide services that they are already required to provide was decided before we ever walked in.”
South Seneca Ambulance said it costs $86.86 per hour to keep an ambulance available 8,784 hours a year. They acknowledge that ambulances are dispatched on the basis of which one is closer to the emergency.
South Seneca Ambulance officers said the company is required to respond, whether they are funded or not, to the area contained in its certificate of need — and that includes Varick.
“The town of Varick has historically and generously chosen to contract for ambulance services and support the ongoing operations of SSA, despite not having any obligation under law to do so,” South Seneca Ambulance officials said.
South Seneca Ambulance said their expenses in 2020 were $763,013.12, as compared to revenue from all sources of $397,987.69. However, officials said the four towns in the south end of the county pitched in a total of $353,067.45, reducing the operating deficit to $9,368.
Company officials said the ambulance service has new leadership that is trying to improve problems of the past, such as the theft of $163,849.69 by former bookkeeper Angel Lawrence from 2012-14. Despite a court order for restitution, South Seneca Ambulance officials said none of the stolen funds have been returned.
SSA officials told Varick officials they are trying to improve their funding model. They said they receive a set dollar amount for each taxable parcel of land in the town. Varick has about 1,360 taxable parcels, with each parcel providing $71.46 per year.
“We invited the leadership from each town to join us as we explore options for long-term sustainability,” the letter said. “To date, the only town to refuse to meet with us is the town of Varick.”