VARICK — Robin Blair was selected to run for a Town Board seat at the July 12 Democratic Party caucus.
Blair, 68, will be running for one of the two Town Board seats up for election this fall. Both are held by Republicans who are seeking reelection.
The caucus did not produce candidates for supervisor, town clerk, highway superintendent, or the second Town Board seat.
Elsewhere in the county:
• Seneca Falls Democrats will meet in caucus at 6:30 p.m. today at the Community Center. The party will be looking to select candidates for supervisor, two Town Board seats, town clerk, and highway superintendent.
• Waterloo Democrats will meet in caucus at 7 p.m. July 25 at the West Wright Avenue home of party Chairman Ted Young. The party will be seeking to select candidates to run for town clerk, two Town Board seats, town justice, and tax collector.