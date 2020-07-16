VARICK — Enrolled Democrats in the town of Varick will meet in caucus Monday at the 4458 Route 89 home of town Chairwoman Cynthia Drexler.
The gathering starts at 5 p.m.
Nominations for the party endorsement to run for an unexpired term on the Town Board will be announced. The seat was vacated when Ben Freier was elected as highway superintendent. His term on the Town Board expires Dec. 31, 2021.
Ricky McCulloch has submitted Republican, Conservative and Independence party petitions to run for the seat.