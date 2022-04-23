VARICK — Like many municipalities that border Cayuga and Seneca lakes, this Seneca County town has seen an increase in lakeside properties being rented for short-term vacations.
And, like the towns of Geneva and Fayette, Varick officials have heard and seen stories of short-term renters causing a host of problems to neighbors — parking, pets, noise, and stress on septic systems, to name a few.
The town board is considering a local law that would regulate short-term rentals, and it will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. May 3 at the town office.
The regulations would:
• Require sufficient parking for the number of guests be available onsite. Parking by guests on the streets, private roads, neighboring driveways and yards would be prohibited.
• Require certification of a working septic system, if applicable.
• Require the premises and its use to comply with all applicable state building and safety codes and all other state, federal and local laws and regulations.
• Require the short-term renter to provide adjoining property owner and the town with contact information in writing.
• Make property owners responsible for renters’ compliance.
• Prohibit any use that is obnoxious, offensive, creates a nuisance to occupants of adjacent buildings by reasons of noise, odor or smoke. Noise at the property must comply with the town’s noise ordinance.
• Domestic pets may not leave the rental property unless they are leashed and walked by a responsible person. Pets may not be left alone for extended periods of time and not permitted to bark for 15 minutes or more.
• There will be no open fires between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
• The rental may not be used for any commercial purpose, monetary gain, or event.
• No person, partnership, corporation or other corporate entity can own or own an interest in more than two short-term rental properties in the town.
Property owners with existing short-term rental units have until Sept. 1 to file an application for a special use permit. They can continue to operate until the a permit is issued or denied.
In December 2021, the Town Board asked the town Planning Board to develop recommendations for provisions aimed at the operation and location of short-term rentals. A subcommittee of the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals was formed and a public hearing conducted Jan. 5, resulting in the proposed local law.
“The mission of the legislation is to support the growth of tourism while preserving the community feeling for residents that live here full time,” subcommittee member Susan Ottenweller said. “The committee spent extensive time studying legislation from other similar communities to address the concerns that have arisen with the popularity of short-term rentals.”
The board also will conduct a public hearing on a separate local law that would require reimbursement to the town for expenses associated with hiring professional companies to assist in the review of zoning and land-use applications.