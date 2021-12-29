VARICK — Should the town of Varick join its neighbor to the north, Fayette, in enacting regulations on short-term vacation or summer rentals along Seneca and Cayuga lakes?
That question will be explored at an information session scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Varick Volunteer Fire Department on Route 96A. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be hosted by a four-person subcommittee the Town Board established to examine short-term rentals. That panel will gather information and input on how short-term rentals would fit in the town’s future and if regulations of such rentals are a good idea.
Cynthia Lont, Linda Mastellar, Susan Ottenweiler, and Lauren Burling are the committee members.
The town is bordered on the west by Seneca Lake and on the east by Cayuga Lake.
Anyone wishing to provide input but unable to attend the public meeting — masking is required for in-person attendance — can send comments by email to str@varicknewyork.com. Or, mail comments to Short Term Rentals, Town of Varick, 4782 Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541.
Supervisor Bob Hayssen said the discussion of short-term rentals is in the beginning stages. He said a local law to regulate such rentals has not been prepared and the current town zoning code does not contain provisions to deal with short-term rentals.
Fayette has adopted regulations requiring a town permit before a property owner can rent a home on a short-term basis. The permit requires certain conditions to be met in terms of noise, septic systems, pet control and parking, among other issues.