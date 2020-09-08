INTERLAKEN — Residents of the village of Intelaken will host a celebration of the completion of a new mural from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
The mural has been painted on a wall near the Interlaken Community Vegetable Patch on Railroad Street behind the Farmer’s Museum.
A project of Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions (STEPS), the project saw residents plan both the community garden and raise money to hire a talented artist to paint the mural, soliciting input from residents on what the mural would depict and promoting use of the vegetable garden.
The vegetable patch and public art project coordinator was Donna Levy and she can be reached at dl51@cornell.edu or (607) 227-5793.