FAYETTE — A Waterloo man was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday after his vehicle went off Route 96A and into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
State police said the incident occurred just before 2:50 p.m. Frederick J. Holmes, 25, was driving north when his vehicle went off the highway just before the bridge that spans the canal. The vehicle just missed hitting a utility pole and went down the embankment, ending up partially submerged in the water.
State police, Seneca County sheriff’s deputies, and the Border City Fire Department responded to the scene. Border City firefighters, on their Facebook page, said the driver was not injured and was on the shore when responders arrived.
Firefighters used a boat to place booms and pads around the vehicle in case it was leaking fluid. A spill response team from the state Department of Environmental Conservation also was called in.
Boat traffic in the area was closed while emergency crews were on the scene and the vehicle was pulled from the water by a tow truck. Fire police directed traffic around the crash site on Route 96A.
Holmes was arrested about 30 minutes after the incident.