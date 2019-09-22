PHELPS — Officials are assessing the damage at Midlakes High School after a vehicle hit the east side of the building Sunday morning.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, Richard S. Delong, 51, of Clifton Springs, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia at 8:14 a.m.,traveling south on Route 488, when he apparently lost consciousness and went off the west side of the road. Deputies said Delong apparently suffered a medical issue and lost consciousness.
The passenger in the vehicle, Ricky Wright, 14, also of Clifton Springs, tried to correct the vehicle's path, police said, but was unable to do so. The vehicle traveled across the school grounds, took out a light pole and hit a curb before slamming into the school. The vehicle and the wall were damaged extensively, with the crash creating a gaping hole in the buliding.
Phelps Ambulance took Delong to Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic for treatment. Wright was checked at the scene by medics.
“The cause of the MVA appears to have been from a medical event suffered by Mr. Delong,” deputies said.
Midlakes school Superintendent Matt Sickles, who was at the scene, said the district “was assessing the damage.” Phelps code enforcement and school maintenance officials were part of the assessment team, and their information will be used to determine whether the high school can hold classes Monday.
“We'll have our architects and engineers here first thing Monday (to determine what repairs are needed),” Sickles said.
The district later issued a press release stating the following: “School officials are currently assessing the damage with the assistance of local fire, police, emergency and engineering crews. ... All current campus activities are taking place as scheduled, as they are located in areas unaffected by the accident. Thank you for your patience.”
Sickles was grateful there were no injuries, noting that the vehicle nearly hit a large tree in its path from Route 488 to the school.
“It looks like curbs and other obstacles took some speed off,” he said.
The Phelps Fire Department also responded to the scene.