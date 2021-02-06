NEWARK — With eight vehicles having been stolen during a period of several months, village officials and police are asking the public to take steps to avoid being a “crime-of-opportunity” victim.
In a news release, village officials said vehicle thefts are on the rise. Of the eight vehicles reported stolen between October of last year and Feb. 1 of this year, five were left running unattended at gas stations, public parking lots, or in residential driveways. Two stolen vehicles were unlocked with the keys left inside. The eighth was stolen by other means.
“These seem to be related to substance abuse and persons looking for opportunities to support their behaviors,” Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said.
The reported incidents indicate the suspects are alone or with another person as they search for cars left running at gas stations, convenience stores, or parking lots. When they see the driver go into a store, they hop in the vehicle and drive off in a matter of seconds.
In some instances, thieves are getting into vehicles in parking lots or residential areas by trying the handles of parked vehicles. If the vehicle is unlocked, they check for keys in the ignition or inside the car.
Police said these incidents typically happen during the overnight hours. In some cases, an accomplice is driving in the area for a quick getaway if the potential car thief is discovered.
Newark police offer the following tips to protect vehicles and the property inside them:
• Be aware of your surroundings, especially in parking lots, convenience stores and gas stations.
• Close and lock all windows and doors when you park, even in your driveway. Double click the lock button on the key fob and listen for a confirmation beep/chirp, or pull the door handle to make sure the vehicle is locked.
• Park in well-lit areas and turn on exterior lights at your home.
• Never leave the area while your vehicle is running, even for a short time. Doing so is illegal in New York.
• Do not leave your keys, key fob, or valet keys inside your vehicle — or anything you consider valuable. This includes keys to a secondary vehicle.
• Make sure your vehicle is turned off when leaving it unattended. Vehicles with key-less ignition systems can be driven for extended periods even if the key fob is not inside the car. Read your owner’s manual carefully and familiarize yourself with how to use your vehicle’s key-less ignition system properly.
• Keep information — such as the make, model, model year, license plate and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) — easily accessible if your vehicle is stolen.