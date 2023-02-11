WATERLOO — Village police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the theft of three vehicles from a local dealership early Wednesday morning.
Police Chief James Chechak said the vehicles were stolen from Best Buy Auto Sales, on East Main Street in the village, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Several suspects allegedly parked in the lot of a neighboring business and walked into the sales lot, stealing the vehicles with keys inside.
Chechak said the thefts are not related to the TikTok challenge in which certain models of Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Rochester and other areas, including Geneva.
One of the dealership’s vehicles, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, was found abandoned in Monroe County. As of Friday, two others — a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and 2014 Jeep Cherokee — had not been found.
The suspects and the vehicles they drove to the scene were visible on security cameras.
People with information on the thefts are urged to call the Waterloo PD at 315-539-2022 or email waterloopd@waterloopd.org.