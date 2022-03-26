WATERLOO — The trial of a Seneca Falls man accused of injuring a passenger and himself in a drunk-driving crash nearly two years ago is scheduled to start Monday in Seneca County Court.
Nicholas Roof, 31, faces felony charges of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. The DWI charge is aggravated because state police said Roof’s blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18%.
The charges stem from an April 16, 2020, accident on West River Road in Fayette. The crash happened about 10 p.m., when Roof’s vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment.
Roof and a passenger, Aden Blevins of Seneca Falls, were ejected. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where blood was drawn from Roof for a toxicology test.
The most serious charge, aggravated vehicular assault, is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
County Judge Barry Porsch is presiding over the trial, which begins with jury selection.