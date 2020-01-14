OVID — An information meeting for people interested in being vendors for the 2020 Ovid Farmers Market will be 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Finger Lakes Health building, STEPS office, 7150 N. Main St.
Invited are those who grow fruits and vegetables for sale, produce honey or maple syrup, baked goods, nursery stock, cut flowers, homemade soaps or arts and craft items.
Ovid began its new Farmers Market in July 2019, and organizers are now making plans for the full 2020 season and seeking more vendors.
The market is conducted on the lawn in front of the Three Bears Courthouse Complex on Main Street. In 2019, it was open from 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays.
If you are interested but cannot attend the meeting, contact Patti Paine at the Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu.