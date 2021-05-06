OVID — Vendors are being sought for the third annual Ovid Farmers Market, which opens June 18 and runs through Oct. 1.
The market will be on the front lawn area of the Three Bears courthouse complex on Main Street. It will be held from 3-7 p.m. every Friday on the aforementioned dates.
Vendors wanting to sell fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, baked goods, maple syrup, soap, and many other items are welcome.
Those interested should contact Patti Paine at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.