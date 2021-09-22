GENEVA — The fate of a city police officer hinges on something that happened more than two years ago — an incident that took five or six seconds.
Testimony in the trial of Jack Montesanto wrapped up Tuesday in city court. The jury was set to hear the attorneys’ closing summations Wednesday morning, followed by jury instructions and deliberations.
The verdict likely will come down to police body camera footage from the early-morning hours of July 23, 2019, when Montesanto grabbed the throat of a woman he and another Geneva Police Department officer, Bret Steve, had arrested after a noise complaint at a Main Street apartment building. The woman was identified in court as Maria Leach.
In testimony Monday, Geneva PD Sgt. Nick Bielowicz, the supervising officer at the scene, said Leach was intoxicated and yelling profanity at officers, who had been there a short time before and let Leach off with a warning.
The jury saw more body cam footage Tuesday. It showed Leach and Montesanto in a cell at the police station, with Montesanto trying to handcuff Leach and her responding by yelling at him inches from his face. Montesanto put his right hand on Leach’s throat and pinned her head to the wall for several seconds. Before or during that time, Leach kicked at Montesanto and scratched his forearm before he released her.
“Don’t you yell at me like that again,” Montesanto can be heard yelling at Leach.
In his report after the incident, Montesanto said spit from Leach hit him in the face while she was yelling at him, and he placed his hand on her chest and pushed her back.
In the video, Leach appears to be gasping for breath before she is taken out of the cell. She is heard yelling an obscenity at Montesanto and saying, “you are in (expletive) trouble.”
Bielowicz said Leach did not ask for medical attention or to be taken to a hospital. He told Montesanto to go to Geneva General Hospital to have his arm cleaned; Montesanto got a tetanus shot.
Bielowicz and another Geneva PD officer, Sgt. Tyler Turner, testified that choke holds were not authorized by the police department at the time of the incident.
Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride, who is prosecuting the trial, did not call any more witnesses after Bielowicz and Turner testified. Montesanto’s attorney, Jon Getz, did not call any witnesses, and Montesanto did not testify.
Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry denied Getz’s request to dismiss the case. Getz argued that contrary to claims, Leach was not on the verge of passing out as a result of the incident.
MacBride countered by saying the charge Montesanto is facing, criminal obstruction of breathing, does not require an injury.