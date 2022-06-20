OVID — After 40 years, Verona Village Apartments on County Road 139 is in line for a $9.5 million upgrade.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to apply for a $5 million Community Development Block Grant to help pay for the cost.
The single-story complex, built in 1982, contains 46 units of subsidized, low-rent housing. It has not been comprehensively renovated since it was built.The owner since 2019, Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, says it needs “significant upgrades” if it is to continue to provide much- needed affordable housing for seniors and the disabled in the Ovid area.
INHS officials say the apartments are small and their older ventilation system does not provide much fresh air. There are no private common or exterior spaces for comfortably spending time outdoors. There is poor indoor air quality and visible mold growth and elevated radon levels.
INHS has also identified a $2.7 million state loan funding source for the project, a $1.7 million conventional loan, interim income of $162,796 and INHS equity of $100,000.
The owner claims the renovations planned will extend the life of the facility for another 50 years. The project’s scope of work is based on input from the long-time property manager of 30 years, from tenants and from an inspection of the units by a team of architects and engineers.
The renovation planned are:
• Replacement of the heating and cooling system.
• Upgraded ventilation of the kitchen and laundry room.
• Replacement of all light fixtures to increase visibility.
• Replacement of flooring throughout the buildings.
• Replacement of siding, roof and windows.
• Adding ADA door paddles to improve accessibility.
• Repair of the existing driveway and parking area.
• New dumpster enclosures.
• New cluster mail boxes with canopy.
• New gazebo outside the community building.
• Landscaping improvements.
Verona Village is heavily used by residents and the Seneca County Office for the Aging provides Meals on Wheels from the community building kitchen.