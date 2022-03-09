PENN YAN — Leigh MacKerchar has been the mayor of this Yates County village for a dozen years. Dan Condella has been deputy mayor the last four years.
Condella believes he is ready to step into the mayor’s role.
That is the backdrop as residents head to the polls Tuesday to elect the mayor and Village Board. Voting will be from noon to 9 p.m. at village hall.
MacKerchar, a 1970 Penn Yan Academy graduate, served in the U.S. Army from 1973-76. He also is well-known as a longtime employee of the U.S. Postal Service in the village, retiring as postmaster in 2012.
He was a Village Board member and deputy mayor from 1991-98, and first elected mayor in 1998. MacKerchar took a 12-year hiatus from village government before he was elected mayor again in 2014 and, then was reelected four years ago.
“It is an honor to represent the people of Penn Yan,” MacKerchar said. “It is the work of the entire community to make and keep Penn Yan the great place it is. Penn Yan is a great place to raise a family, and we all need to work at keeping it that way.”
Condella, a 1986 PYA grad, lived in New York City and Florida before moving back to the village more than 10 years ago. He is a marketing consultant for the Finger Lakes Radio Group, working at Penn Yan-based WFLR.
He has been on the Village Board for six years and was appointed deputy mayor by MacKerchar four years ago.
“It’s time to focus on the citizens of the village, and I can lead the village government in doing that,” Condella said. “This is my hometown, and I just want to use the authority of the mayor’s office to benefit the village residents.”
While Condella declined to say if running for mayor has strained his relationship with MacKerchar, he claimed MacKerchar told him several years ago this would be his last term as mayor, opening the door for Condella to take over.
Condella believes MacKerchar’s focus has been on infrastructure for large projects — such as The Moorings condominium development along the Keuka Lake Outlet and KanPak, a major producer of dairy and coffee-based products at the Horizon Business Park — instead of on work that impacts most village residents.
“We have been sinking a lot of money into these projects and not paying attention to what we need to ... like fixing up our streets,” he said. “We are not getting any streets done, and I don’t understand it.”
MacKerchar disagreed, saying he wants to see projects finished related to the village’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2017. That includes using grant funding to replace aging trees.
“The (comprehensive) plan is the result of much public input and represents the vision of the people of Penn Yan,” the mayor said. “I have emphasized the need to use this plan in our decisions. We have been successful in many state and federal grants. These grants have allowed us to upgrade and improve our infrastructure and provide for economic development, which benefits our entire community.”
The mayoral race is part of a busy election year in the village, with seven people running for three Village Board seats. Incumbents Teresa Hoban and Norm Koek are joined by newcomers Rebecca Devin Godbee, Bruce Gleason, Dan Henries Jr., Dan Irwin, and Ralph Senese.
MacKerchar said if reelected, he will urge Yates County officials to consider sharing sales-tax revenue with municipalities in the county.
“As the county seat and hub of county-wide commerce, the demands on the village are far greater than the needs of the 5,000 citizens of the village of Penn Yan,” he said. “Through a 10-year agreement we receive a percentage of the bed (occupancy) tax generated in the village. This helps, but it does not put the village in the financial position to fund many of the projects that will contribute to the vibrant economy and tourist destination that we have become. Much has already been achieved by the contributions of many, but there is still much to be done.”
Condella said if elected, he will work on zoning issues he claimed were not addressed when the village opted in to cannabis sales and on-site consumption. He also claimed there currently is little communication between the mayor, village attorney and Village Board.
Said Condella: “My focus is taking care of the village and helping local businesses. Our downtown is thriving and I want to keep it that way. That is what I have been doing during my time on the board and want to continue as mayor.”