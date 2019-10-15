CANANDAIGUA — Most people know Veterans Day is always Nov. 11, but this year it also will be Nov. 2 at the Ontario County Department of Motor Vehicles office.
For the third year, the county will be open for several hours on a Saturday for the “Veterans Day at the Canandaigua DMV” event. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jeremy Marshall, director of the county Veterans Service Agency, said the event is open to all veterans so they can have transactions processed in a stress-free atmosphere instead of when the DMV is busy. Veterans also can have questions answered or just stop in to visit with fellow veterans.
The Canandaigua VA Medical Center also takes part in the event. Veterans can apply for a non-driver ID card, add veteran status to current documents, or look into getting a job if they are just coming out of the military; officials said the ID card can be used to get discounts at stores.
Veterans interested in attending the event are asked to have a copy of their certificate of release or discharge from active duty, generally referred to as a DD 214. Other items they are encouraged to bring include a birth certificate, Social Security card, utility bill, bank card, and health insurance information.
County officials said opening the doors to veterans during non-business hours may make them more willing to come in. The Canandaigua DMV office is at 20 Ontario St., near the county courthouse.
Veterans are encouraged to pre-register if they are looking to do something specific, such as apply for a learner’s permit, but walk-ins are welcome. To register, contact Marshall at (585) 396-4185, Jeremy Macaluso at (585) 471-0959, or Sheila Park at (585) 393-8091.