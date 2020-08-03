CANANDAIGUA — Telehealth is far from a new technology, but it has taken on added importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is certainly true for the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, which recently surpassed 9,000 virtual visits this year through its VA Video Connect platform. The Finger Lakes system includes the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and Bath VA.
“Video Connect is just one facet of our telehealth program, and we were actually ramping it up well before COVID,” said Brian Westlake, medical VA care line manager for the system. “COVID certainly sped things up.”
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently disclosed that video appointments to veterans’ homes increased by more than 1,000 percent, as veterans increasingly chose virtual care during the pandemic.
VA Video Connect allows veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually by computer, tablet or mobile device (including cell phones) with an internet connection. As in-person visits went down in response to the pandemic, VA Video Connect allowed veterans to stay in touch with providers from home.
One of those veterans is Cecil Cooper, who lives near Pittsburgh. A combat medic who was deployed to Iraq in 1996, Cooper is getting mental health therapy through VA provider Amy Chrabaszcz, who is based in Elmira.
“With mental health therapy, it’s about developing a rapport between a patient and a counselor,” said Cooper, who used to see Chrabaszcz in person once a week when he lived in Tioga, Pennsylvania, about 20 minutes from Elmira. “Amy has been my therapist since 2013-14, and it’s a good relationship. With Video Connect, she can see my facial expressions and get a better gauge on how I am doing.”
Nationally, use of video-to-home medical services has greatly increased since mid-March. Today, VA officials estimate there about 29,000 video appointments per day nationally.
At VA Finger Lakes, there has been a 676-percent increase in video visits from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, 23 medical services and 50 providers were using Video Connect, while today that is up to 46 services and 200 providers.
“It really runs the gamut of health services. Obviously, there are some procedures you can’t do by telehealth. You certainly aren’t going to do a virtual colonoscopy,” Westlake said. “However, we have learned what the capabilities are. By and large, it has been a great way to provide health care.”
“As a combat medic, I saw a lot during a very tense time. I had some heavy things to deal with,” Cooper said. “I have a good relationship with Amy, and she has no qualms about calling me out on some of the BS. That sort of relationship is hard to find. I wanted to keep working with her.”
VA is also bridging the “digital divide” by getting the technology to veterans who need it, whether it be a mobile device or better internet access. Westlake said in cases where they cannot provide that technology, or the veteran declines to use it, in-person appointments are still made.
“As we near the three-year anniversary of the launch of VA Video Connect, even during these challenging times, VA has and continues to maintain access to high-quality health care for veterans,” said Bruce Tucker, director of VA Finger Lakes. “As the service becomes more popular, VA remains committed to providing a seamless use experience for ensure veterans have access to care where and when they need it.”