WATERLOO — Jack O’Connors served with the Air Force in Saudi Arabia, though he never saw direct combat.
He later became director of the Veterans Service Agency for Seneca County.
“I understand the emotions and feelings that veterans go through during deployment. I retired from the Air Force and was deployed and separated from my family for extended periods of time,” O’Connors said. “I worked with our veterans that served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the more recent conflicts. The most common thing that helped in their transitioning back into their communities was a job and a strong support system.”
With that in mind, O’Connors, who has retired as Seneca County’s veteran service agency, is planning a Veterans Stand Down/Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Waterloo VFW Post 6433, 29 W. Elisha St.
“This program will offer help and support to veterans and their families. It’s important to understand that the family plays a very important role in the veterans’ transition. They need to know we care and we’re here to support them,” O’Connors said.
He said that a Stand Down today refers to a grassroots, community-based intervention program designed to help the nation’s estimated 107,000 homeless veterans. The vets are brought together in a single location for one to three days and are given access to the community resources needed to begin addressing their individual problems and rebuild their lives.
At a Stand Down, veterans are provided a broad range of necessities such as food, clothing, medical, legal and mental health assistance, job counseling and referral and companionship and camaraderie.
O’Connors said many homeless veterans have issues inadequately addressed by traditional services. This has led to mistrust of the very government agencies and large institutions created to help them.
“A Stand Down brings together various agencies and service providers to provide comprehensive systems that encourages and assists homeless and other veterans to overcome their distrust and feelings of isolation,” he said. “It includes a safe environment in which they can connect with people who have shared experiences and cultivate hope that they can rebuild their lives.”
Support groups participating include Blue Star Moms, Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Finger Lakes Community College, New York State Department of Labor, Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Seneca County Veterans Service Agency, Seneca County Work Force Development, Seneca Housing Inc. and the Small Business Development Center.
For the job fair, those participating are del Lago Resort & Casino, FLCC, Finger Lakes Works, ITT Goulds Pumps, Guardian Glass, Halco Heating and Plumbing, IEC, Natural Solutions, New York State Troopers, Scepter Inc., Rochester Honor Flights, Rochester Vet Center, Seneca County Sheriff’s Department and Corrections Department, Shear Bliss Salon, Spectrum, Wadhams Enterprises and Col. Dan Grillone on viticulture.
Those attending on Nov. 2 are asked to take a toy for a young boy or girl for the Toys4Tots Christmas project.