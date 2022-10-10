ROMULUS — With October designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a recent addition to the Seneca County sheriff’s office seems fitting.
In their monthly report for September, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said Stephanie Hackett is working in the sheriff’s office as a victim advocate.
“Sheriff Luce and I have long wanted a victim’s advocate assigned to our office,” Cleere said. “It finally became a reality in September.”
Cleere said Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes received a grant to have a full-time advocate in the sheriff’s office. Hackett, who has a master’s degree in social work, has been with Safe Harbors for five years and is reviewing all domestic violence incident reports in the county; she will follow up with victims when appropriate.
“She is also available to assist victims in any case,” Cleere said. “In many criminal cases, it is valuable to have a victim’s advocate involved at the onset to assist victims throughout the criminal justice process. We are looking forward to joint training opportunities and the enhanced involvement of victim’s advocacy with our agency’s operations.”
Luce and Cleere also highlighted the following in September:
Sept. 7 — A Romulus man who faces more than 30 felony child abuse charges was arrested by deputies after he didn’t show up for a court proceeding.
Sept. 14 — Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Waterloo man on a weapons charge while looking into a welfare fraud case.
Sept. 24 — The sheriff’s office took part in a child safety seat detail at the Waterloo Fire Department, along with Waterloo and Seneca falls police.
Sept. 26 — Deputies arrested a suspect from Webster on three warrants, including larceny and impersonation.
Sept. 30 — Cleere said it was all hands on deck for a shooting/homicide on Route 96 in the town of Waterloo, not far from the Ontario County line. The alleged shooter and another suspect are in custody.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,222 calls in September, making 39 arrests. The narcotics unit started nine new drug cases and made 15 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 41 cases. It has recouped more than $122,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 24 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 24. There were 56 inmate transports.
In the civil division, there were 38 summons/complaints/services and 31 income executions. Deputies assisted with eight evictions.