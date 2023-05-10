VICTOR — A Rochester man suffered critical injuries Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly sideswiped a police car and later caused an accident in this Ontario County town.
Sheriff David Cirencione said the incident started just after 3:30 p.m. when a deputy on routine patrol saw a reckless driver on Route 96 in Farmington. The driver was later identified as Kevin D. Cole, 34.
“The deputy was nearly struck head on by Mr. Cole,” Cirencione said. “The deputy pursued Mr. Cole, but he failed to comply.”
Cirencione said Cole got stuck in traffic in the village of Victor and the deputy pulled alongside Cole to get his attention.
“Mr. Cole drove away, sideswiping the patrol car,” Cirencione said. “The deputy began pursuing him again. Based on the heavy traffic in Victor, the duty lieutenant order the pursuit terminated in the hopes that Mr. Cole would slow his driving.”
Cirencione said within a minute or two of the chase being called off, Cole ran a red light at the intersection of Route 96 and County Road 42 and hit a vehicle driven by Tara L. Stango, 50, of Victor. Two children, ages 12 and 9, were in Stango’s vehicle.
Stango and the children were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with injuries police said were not life-threatening. Cirencione said they were in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
Cole was taken by ambulance to Strong too. Cirencione said he was in critical condition Wednesday.
The sheriff said police continue to investigate, including the possibility Cole was impaired.
State police, Fishers and Victor firefighters, and Victor-Farmington Ambulance also responded.