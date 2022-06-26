CANANDAIGUA — One driver died following a three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at the intersection of Routes 5&20 and Buffalo Street Extension.
Ontario County sheriff’s office deputies said Charles McCaig, 86, of Victor, rear-ended a car driven by Lorraine Fodera, 61, of Canandaigua. Fodera was waiting to turn onto Buffalo Street Extension.
Police said the impact pushed Fodera’s car to the side of the road, and McCaig’s car proceeded to hit an SUV driven by James Hanley, 64, of Mamaroneck, Westchester County.
McCaig was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hanley and a passenger in his SUV, Heidi Hanley, 61, were taken to Thompson with what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries. Fodera was checked at the scene and released.
Canandaigua Ambulance, East Bloomfield Fire and Ambulance, the Cheshire Fire Department and Finger Lakes Ambulance responded to the scene, as did Mercy Flight Central, the Canandaigua Fire Department, county Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff and county EMS Coordinator Deb Trickey. Routes 5&20 was closed for about 2½ hours as crews worked the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.