WATERLOO — Two down, one to go.
The Village Board has scheduled a public hearing on the formation of a Waterloo-Fayette fire district formation for 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department on Water Street.
The Town Board approved the idea July 27. The Fayette Town Board will consider the matter at its meeting set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
“This is just to get the facts out there on a fire district compared to the current contract system,” Waterloo village Administrator Don Northrup said. “No commitments have been made yet.”
Some Fayette officials have indicated they feel the process may be moving too fast, but Northrup said he believes that is not the case. The public hearing will be a major source of information for the three boards to help them decide if they want to proceed or not.
A fire district would be a separate, independent agency governed by an elected board of fire commissioners, setting its own budget and making decisions on equipment and facilities. The cost would be part of the town or village’s annual budget, replacing the current system of each municipality negotiating a contact for fire protection services with a volunteer fire department.
In other action Monday:
• Trustees approved an agreement with the Waterloo school district to provide a school resource officer for the upcoming school year. The SRO will continue to be retired Sgt. Rod Kraft.
• The board OK’d a repayment loan for the former owner of the Corner Deli & Bakery at 1 E. Main St., and modified that loan so it can be assumed by a prospective new owner of the downtown business.