WATERLOO — The Village Board will consider establishing an Economic Development Committee when it meets Monday night.
The new panel would include Village Board trustees and community members. Its mission would be to develop ongoing downtown revitalization plans and to support the development of funding requests from the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Council and the state.
Also on the meeting agenda:
• Under new business, the board will conduct a State Environmental Quality Review for planned water-infrastructure and street-improvement projects.
• A public hearing on Local Law 1 of 2020, which provides for the codification of the village’s adopted local laws, ordinances and resolutions, and allows for changes or additions, is scheduled. The board could adopt the local law later in the meeting, pending the outcome of the hearing.
• A purchase offer of $236,686, the Seneca County bid price, for a new sanitation truck will be considered.