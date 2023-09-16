WATERLOO — Sometime in the 1960s, the Village Board acquired the former Eshenour Chrysler auto dealership and transformed it into its new village hall and police department.
The building included an indoor parking garage area where autos could be driven into a showroom. The Police Department used it for vehicle storage and an enclosed entrance to the police station for years.
However, a recent examination of the building by an engineering consultant found that the central garage area has weakened from the weight of vehicles over the years. Those consultants recommended to the Village Board Monday that access to this area be restricted.
The report also noted there is moisture to remove from the basement, primarily below the Police Department area.
The board agreed to seek a proposal for repairs to allow limited use of the garage going forward — 3-5 years is the hope — while the board searches for other options for housing the Police Department in the long term.
Meanwhile, the board will restrict use of the garage to emergency use only.