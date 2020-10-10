WATERLOO — The old Dew Drop Inn may soon see people dropping in for court appearances.
The long-closed tavern at 37 Virginia St., which is now owned by Stivers Enterprises, is on the agenda for Monday’s 7 p.m. Village Board meeting — in the form of a proposed lease of the site as a temporary court facility. Village Court is conducted in Village Hall at 41 W. Main St. in a room that also serves as the board meeting room.
The board decided to seek a temporary courtroom in July and first looked at nearby 22 Locust St., a former Save-A-Lot supermarket and most recently an antiques dealership.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• The Cornell University Design Connect Team has requested community engagement for input on the design of an art center at 38 Washington St., the former Moore’s Furniture Store. That input will include remote access to the Design Connect Team, including Facebook and village website interaction.
• Changes to the water supply agreement between the village and the town of Varick.
• A proposal from MRB Group for $15,000 to provide grant services for infrastructure improvements, economic development, and sustainable energy.
• A resolution requesting a 2020 Justice Court Assistance Program grant for up to $30,000 for courtroom upgrades and equipment.
• A Waterloo Quoit League request to install a memorial bench on the sidewalk at 25 W. Main St.
• The purchase of a 2020 Ford F-550XL truck at state bid pricing, along with additional equipment for up to $20,000 so the vehicle can be used for fall debris pickup.
Monday’s meeting is not open to the public. The public can listen to the meeting by calling 1-646-307-1990 and using access code 738-763-582.