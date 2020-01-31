WATERLOO — The large colorful mural honoring Waterloo native and two-time New York Giant Super Bowl winning coach Tom Coughlin is gone.
But it could come back in a smaller form, and possibly in a new location, according to Village Administrator Don Northrup.
Village officials are in the midst of a debate about murals, including a new Coughlin mural and others honoring veterans and this community’s history as The Birthplace of Memorial Day.
“We have reached out to the artist who painted the original Tom Coughlin mural and his estimate to do another one of that size is around $13,000,” Northrup said. “Before we make any decision on spending that kind of money, we want to have an overall discussion on murals and locations for murals.”
“The mayor and Village Board are thinking of murals honoring veterans and Memorial Day, as well as a new Coughlin mural. They will not necessarily have to be painted on an existing building wall, but could be on a free-standing structure of some kind, possibly in LaFayette Park,” Northrup added.
The original Coughlin mural was painted by artist David Serotkin on the west side of Harry’s Bar on the south side of West Main Street downtown. It depicted scenes from Coughlin’s days as a star running back for the Waterloo High School football team, his playing days on the Syracuse University football team and his coaching career, focusing on Super Bowl wins with the Gaints in 2008 and 2012.
The mural was unveiled when Coughln, his wife — the former Judy Whitaker of Waterloo — and some family members returned to Waterloo in the summer of 2008 for a parade in his honor after the Giants Super Bowl win.
But the wall on which it was painted deteriorated over the years and new building owner Howard Friedman had the wall repaired and the mural painted over in 2019.
“Mr. Friedman is okay with a new Coughlin mural, but that the village might want to consider not putting it on the same wall, even after it has been fixed,” Northrup said.
Northrup and village officials are now looking at a mural plan. “They’d like to see something by Memorial Day in late May for a veteran or Memorial Day. We want whatever we do to be justice to Tom Coughlin, his family and to veterans and our history,” he said.
Coughlin was born and grew up in this village. He was a three-sport star athlete at Waterloo, graduating in 1964. He earned a scholarship to play at SU, where he was a teammate of Floyd Little and Larry Csonka, before embarking on a lengthy college and pro football coaching and general manager career that just ended this year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The stadium at Waterloo High is named after him.