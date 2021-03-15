WATERLOO — The village’s 3,027 registered voters are eligible to cast ballots in Tuesday’s village election for two four-year trustee seats on the Village Board.
The field includes two Democrats and two Republicans. The candidates also include two incumbents and two challengers.
The board currently has a 3-2 Republican majority.
Voting will be noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Center, 3 Oak St.
The Finger Lakes Times asked each candidate to answer questions. Here are the questions and answers:
Name: Patricia Bartran
Address: 86 Stark St.
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired clerk for Seneca and Ontario County county, family and Supreme Courts. Served 32 years.
Prior political experience: None.
Party line: Republican.
1. Why are you running for trustee?
I am running because of my background with budgets. I can watch the increases in different areas. I feel I can make a difference on the board.
2. What are the major issues facing the village?
Water and sewer rates need to be re-evaluated. Water is sold to townships throughout Seneca County, along with repair of water lines done by the village street and water department. I will review these prices. Water drainage on Elisha Street is a concern. Rain storms cause residents there a hardship.
3. How do you propose dealing with those issues?
Talking and having an open door policy for the community to voice their concerns. I want the community to know I will bring those concerns to the board and advocate for them. I will work with other board members and the street and water departments to address the drainage problem.
4. Do you feel the village is headed in the right direction? Why or why not?
The current Village Board is working toward making Waterloo a better place to live. There have been two new businesses in the village and upgrades have been made to some streets and the water treatment plant. The village has bought a new, larger trash truck to reduce trips to the landfill and increase trash capacity.
5. Would you like to see Seneca County share sales tax revenue with the village?
I would like to see the county share the sales tax revenue. This revenue would allow our property taxes to go down and help purchase protective gear for the fire and police departments and the street department.
Name: John Butlak
Address: 219 E. William St.
Age: 59
Occupation: Store manager, Walgreen’s Pharmacy, Seneca Falls.
Prior Political experience: Village trustee since 2017, Waterloo school board member, 2006 to 2019.
Party line: Republican, Conservative
1. Why are you running for trustee?
I want to finish the job that I have started. I have seen some progress in the last few years, although there is a lot of work to do. We have done some work to streets and infrastructure that is much needed, but we now need to work on the storefronts in the downtown area. We need to provide a safe and secure place to live and grow. I listen to the people.
2. What are the major issues facing the village?
We need to get the village back to what it once was. The downtown needs to have all the storefronts filled and be vibrant. We need to have families buy and invest in the village and raise families. We need to provide upgraded utilities so potential investors will look to improve the village. We need to have a vision for the future and be able to fiscally sustain it.
3. How do you propose dealing with those issues?
We need to work with the county, our representatives and state leaders to provide the resources so we can make progress. We have to be watchful to make sure we keep taxes low and the cost of living affordable because many village residents are on fixed incomes. We need to have leaders that think outside the box and work in a collaborative manner.
4. Do you feel the village is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
The village is headed in the right direction. I would like to see more progress, but I believe that will come. I believe we provide a safe living environment for our citizens, but we need to provide real opportunities for entertainment, dining and earning a living. We need to provide services that are affordable and provide the resources that will attract new residents and businesses.
5. Would you like to see Seneca County share sales tax revenue with the village?
Yes. I think the county needs to do a better job supporting the towns and villages. We need to open the lines of communication with the county, with inter-municipal agreements for water, sewer and roads. Working together and sharing the sales tax would be a good start.
Name: Gina Suffredini
Address: 64 Stark St.
Age: 63
Occupation: Retired Waterloo school district speech therapist.
Prior political experience: Member of Village Board since 2013.
Party line: Democrat
1. Why are you running for trustee?
I have stressed communication and transparency throughout my tenure. My relationship with village residents, department heads and village employees has allowed open and honest communication. I have been a strong advocate for village needs, which include financial responsibility, identification of infrastructure needs and strong public safety due to the changing needs of our community. I have been involved with contract negotiations, supported the water plant upgrade, sewer and road repairs and the revision and update of the village code. I have helped develop and implement a structured annual employee evaluation. I plan to continue my involvement in all of these areas and do not want to stop the forward progress being made.
2. What are the major issues facing the village?
One is struggling with financial security and finding grants and awards from the state to help increase business opportunities in our downtown, repair streets, water and sewer needs and all while not raising taxes. We need to keep our police and fire departments current with equipment necessary to do their jobs effectively. We need to be creative with how we budget and spend our money.
3. How do you propose dealing with those issues?
I have been on just about every committee involved with bringing stakeholders together and I share information given to me by village residents. I try to be their voice in these meetings, which is how I usually cast my votes. I have voted no on some proposals because it was not in our residents’ best interest. I will continue to ask the tough questions and make motions to table a vote if I feel we do not have enough good information to make a decision.
4.Do you feel the village is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
It is. Our vision has been clear, but often this forward movement is halted due to unexpected needs, such as broken water or sewer pipes or broken equipment, which becomes an unexpected expense. We do not have that kind of money in reserve to pay those bills while completing other planned projects. We have asked department heads to add to their monthly reports any anticipated large budget items to help us plan our budget.
5. Would you like to see Seneca County share sales tax revenue with the village?
Our village needs financial help and sharing the county sales tax can certainly help, not just with our village, but throughout the county. We do our best to secure state awards and grants, but those awards often have specific spending purposes.
Name: Christine “Tina”’ Bajdas
Address: 53 E. Wright Ave.
Age: 51
Occupation: Formerly worked for Health Families, a state-funded agency, until pandemic cut funding.
Prior political experience: None
Party line: Democrat
1. Why are you running for trustee?
I have always been interested in the operations of the village and how things work. I now have the time to get more involved and would like to see some things improved.
2. What are the major issues facing the village?
I would like to see the Memorial Day symbols that identify our village reinstalled at the entrances to the village. I would like to immediately resume public board meetings, using the COVID protocols, and if the Village Board meeting room isn’t large enough, have meetings at the fire house. It is important for transparency. The Zoom meetings have worked while under strict guidelines from the state, but people cannot speak as though they are present at the meeting. I want to keep public safety at the forefront and I want to seek out more information as to why the grant already allocated for the replacement of the Locust Street bridge isn’t being used to complete this project.
Another issue is village streets and water and water sales. The streets are always an issue because of the cost of repairs. Water and water sales seem to be in the forefront now.
3. How do you propose dealing with those issues?
I want to make sure all the water sales in the village are being metered. I also want to make sure all water sales going on outside the village are also being metered. This is a huge source of revenue that can come back to the village as an alternative to taxes.
4. Do you feel the village is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
I do not know if the village is going in the right direction and will withhold judgment until I get a chance to take a closer look as to what is going on.
5. Would you like to see Seneca County share sales tax revenue with the village?
Yes. I agree with the idea of Seneca County sharing sales tax revenues with the village.