OVID — Voters in the south Seneca County villages of Ovid and Interlaken will elect trustees March 21.
In Ovid, the terms of village board members James Rappleye and Gary Covert expire this year. Both are four-year terms.
Independent, non-political party candidate petitions could begin being circulated as of Jan. 3. Petitions with the proper number of valid signatures must be turned in to Village Clerk Cathy Kerns between Feb. 7 and 14.
Voting will be 12 noon to 9 p.m. in the Ovid Fire Department Community Room.
In Interlaken, village voters will elect two trustees to four-year terms. Up for election this year are the seats held by Peter Garcia and Joseph Pepper. Garcia also serves as street commissioner and Pepper as sewer commissioner.
Independent, non-political party candidate petitions could begin being circulated as of Jan. 3. Petitions with the proper number of valid signatures must be turned in to Village Clerk Nancy Swartwood between Feb. 7 and 14.
Voting will be 12 noon to 9 p.m. March 21 in village hall.