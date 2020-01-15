WATERLOO — This Seneca County village now has an economic development committee.
The Village Board voted Monday to establish the new committee, with Mayor Jack O’Connor naming retired Waterloo High teacher, athletic director and coach Joe Sposato as its chairman.
The committee, whose size and members have yet to be determined, will “provide the needed community interactions and communications for the continued development of economic resources support requests, which are both strategically determined and community driven, that are awarded through an application process determined by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council and the state.” That could include the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative prize the village applied for but did not win for 2019.
The village can apply again this year.
The resolution notes that the village has completed a comprehensive plan in 2017, a downtown market study in 2018, and a downtown marketing matrix in 2019, and successfully completed numerous Consolidated Funding Applications grant applications.
Board members said there are significant downtown revitalization activities now in progress, and they want village residents of all ages to further engage in that revitalization. The new committee will work with the Waterloo Central School District, the town of Waterloo, the city of Geneva, and the town of Seneca Falls on collaborations for economic development.
The motion also notes the village’s strategic location along the Routes 5&20 corridor, its central location in the Finger Lakes region, and its historical significance as the Birthplace of Memorial Day as factors supporting future economic growth.