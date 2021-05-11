CLYDE — The villages of Savannah, Macedon and Lyons are three Wayne County municipalities that no longer exist, gone by way of dissolution votes.
Is Clyde next?
After failing to present enough valid signatures in December asking for the village to hold a dissolution vote, a second petition drive is underway, Clyde resident Ken DiSanto confirmed.
He said the original petition drive started about nine months ago and was restarted after the petition asking for the Village Board to set a vote was rejected by Village Clerk/Treasurer Ann Fenton.
Fenton said the original petition was received Dec. 21, and she had until Dec. 31 to accept or reject it.
“At that time, they needed 124 signatures,” she said. “After my review, the number of valid signatures was 113. Signatures were deemed invalid for various reasons, such as not a registered voter; duplicate; signature did not match voter roll; altered dates without initials; and various issues with the petition page affidavits.”
DiSanto said last week that they are edging closer to having the required signatures needed to force a vote. He said signing the petition does not mean a resident is supporting dissolution — only that they want the village, with consultation from the town, to develop a plan that would provide more information on the pros and cons of rolling government services into the town of Galen.
“You’re not deciding (with the vote) because you don’t have answers to all the questions,” DiSanto insisted.
Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw said he’s disappointed with how the issue has played out in the tight-knit canal village.
“The biggest thing is that if the few who want change had ever approached the Village Board or attended a meeting in the last, at least four years, we could have worked to come up with a resolution that wouldn’t have caused hardship and hurt feelings throughout the community,” he said Monday. “There is a right way and a wrong way for everything in life. They obviously feel their way is the only way.”
DiSanto, president of the Clyde Industrial Development Corp., said the village’s tax rate of $13.77 per $1,000 of assessed value — down from the 2020 rate of $16.71 because of a property revaluation — is too high and makes it difficult to attract and retain businesses.
“Our mission is to get industry in town,” he said. “It’s a tough discussion to have when neighboring communities have lower taxes.”
He said the dissolution of the village of Lyons — its village government ceased to exist on Dec. 31, 2016 — has not negatively impacted the community, especially in public safety. In fact, said DiSanto, it’s likely better, and he admitted he was skeptical of what would happen if Lyons didn’t have its police department.
Clyde can’t afford its own police anymore, DiSanto said.
“I think it’s too expensive,” he said. “It’s all part-timers. It’s (the police costs) a big part of the government.”
In a statement sent to the Finger Lakes Times last week, Fremouw was skeptical of the effort.
“It’s a fact that there is a petition circulating by a select few in the village of Clyde,” he said. “Don’t be fooled by what you are signing. The petition isn’t to start a conversation — it’s the end of an identity. Fact: I am not for or against dissolution or consolidation when done in the right order. The way it’s being pushed is not. Fact: If this happens there will be no more Clyde. It will be the Town of Galen. We are not like those mentioned (Seneca Falls, Lyons and Old Forge). They kept their names because the towns already held the name. The only way to do it is for the Town of Galen to re-incorporate as the Town of Clyde and then they lose their identity. Either way not a good ending.”
DiSanto disputes this.
“There’s nothing that says we have to lose our name,” DiSanto said, claiming it would be something that would be addressed in a dissolution plan.
Fremouw also disputes DiSanto’s contention that a detailed study will be done before a vote on dissolution.
“Fact: When and if this petition is certified, it has to go up for referendum (a vote) within 90 days,” he said. “Fact: That’s a yes or no vote; no plan, no facts, no figures, nothing, just a blind vote.”
Indeed, the New N.Y. Government Reorganization and Citizen Empowerment Act, or the Empowerment Act, passed by the state Legislature in 2010, made it easier to initiate municipal dissolution by, among other measures, dispensing with the study requirement prior to the citizens’ vote.
However, once dissolution has been approved by voters, the Village Board would have 210 days to prepare and approve a dissolution plan, with an additional 35-90 days for public hearings. After the board approves the finalized plan, there is a 45-day window in which citizens may petition for a permissive referendum — essentially forcing a re-vote on whether to move forward with dissolution.
The Clyde mayor said village residents may see lower tax bills, but there will be sacrifices in services, such as police and brush pickup.
He said police expenses comprise about 7 percent of the village’s budget, not half, as dissolution proponents claim, and that village residents will be responsible of any legacy costs, such as debt service, after village assets are sold off.
DiSanto said Clyde needs to make changes, as difficult as they might be.
“The number of people (living in the village) is smaller and the tax base is smaller,” he said. “You’ve got to get more efficient. We’ve got to do something to attract something, and one way to do that is a lower (property) tax.”
Includes reporting by the Albany Times Union.