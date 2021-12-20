NEWARK — The village has received a $763,000 state grant to help replace a “critical” culvert on Blue Cut Road, which connects with Route 31.
The village said the total project cost is estimated at just over $800,000, with the grant significantly reducing the local share.
The village said the grant was announced as part of New York’s annual Consolidated Funding Application program, which doled out nearly $200 million statewide.
“The village has demonstrated time and again that we are trusted partners with the state, and good stewards of grant dollars,” said Mayor Jonathan Taylor. “The Village Board’s commitment to continued infrastructure investment aligns well with the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council’s strategic priorities. We are excited for this award and ready to move the project forward.”
The project involves the demolition and reconstruction of a deteriorated culvert that connects Blue Cut Road to Route 31 in Newark. The village said an engineering assessment completed in October 2020 found “significant deficiencies” in the culvert. Additionally, said the village, a water main in the culvert reduces its capacity, increasing the risk of flooding, and it places the water main at risk of damage or failure.
The village said it will complete design and specifications for the new culvert this spring, with construction likely in the fall/winter of 2022. Officials expect to complete the project by January 2023.