NEWARK — The village said it has been awarded two more state grants for infrastructure projects.
A $1 million grant will fund $1.4 million in upgrades to the village’s wastewater treatment plant. The funding will be used to add a disinfection system powered by ultraviolet lighting technology, or UV. The village said UV technology is widely recognized as a leading best practice in enhancing treatment plant effluent and water quality without the use of chemical additives like chlorine.
In the spring, the village will begin design and specification development for upgrades to the plant, with construction likely to start in the spring of 2023. Project completion is estimated for December 2023.
The total project cost is estimated at just over $1.4 million, the village said.
“The village depends on high-quality water for our economic development and quality of life priorities,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor stated.
In addition, the village has received $982,000 in state money for the replacement of the West Miller Street culvert over Military Brook. The village said the existing twin-barrel culvert will be replaced with a new concrete box culvert with greater hydraulic capacity, making it more resilient. Design on the culvert will begin early next year, with construction expected to begin in July 2023, the village said.
Earlier in December, the village announced it had received a $763,000 state grant to help fund the replacement of a culvert under Blue Cut Road.
The village said the total project cost is estimated at just over $800,000.