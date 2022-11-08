NEWARK — A nearly $3.6 million state grant will provide the village with significant financial assistance towards a project to replace its aging water reservoir, Mayor Jonathan Taylor said.
The grant will go toward the replacement of Newark’s 4 million-gallon Allerton Hill Water Reservoir, which was among a number of water and sewer grants awarded across the state.
The reservoir, originally constructed in 1918, was rehabilitated in 1951 and 1992, the village said.
“The reservoir requires a high level of annual maintenance and has exceeded its service life,” Public Works Superintendent Bob Hutteman said. “It is great news that the village will be able to replace such a vital element of our water distribution system.”
Taylor said the grant covers nearly 60% of the reservoir replacement project cost, which is $6.1 million.
“We are thankful to receive this grant for this critical infrastructure project that will keep water safe and affordable,” Taylor said. “The replacement of the deteriorating Allerton Hill Reservoir has been a priority for our board. The WIIIA award will ensure that we can complete this vital infrastructure project and guarantee that the Village of Newark customers will have a high quality, safe drinking water supply for generations to come.”
He said over $28 million has been secured by the village for various projects over the last eight years.
The project is expected to start next year, said Taylor, and will not affect water services. Newark was one of nine projects selected in the Finger Lakes Region. The Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority received $30 million for a new regional sewage treatment plant serving Palmyra, Marion, Macedon and Walworth. Construction on the project is expected to start next year.